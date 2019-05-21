All apartments in Imperial Beach
500 Turnstone Ln

500 Turnstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

500 Turnstone Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
FANTASTIC IMPERIAL BEACH TOWNHOME JUST SOUTH OF CORONADO! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/2JZtJ7SOmIg
Don't miss this great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the brand new Bayside Landing community in Imperial Beach at the base of The Silver Strand. This great end unit is perched right on the bay. Brand new construction. This contemporary home is upgraded to the hilt with wood-look flooring, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Great floor plan with open kitchen/living/dining areas. All brand new Whirlpool appliances including dishwasher, oven, gas stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Loads of storage space with a pantry and walk in closets! Convenient 2 car garage. You will love this location with convenient access to Coronado Naval Bases and just minutes from beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment in both Imperial Beach and Coronado. Literally steps from the Bayshore Bikeway and walking paths. Enjoy community amenities: playground, pool, park and BBQ area. Don't wait! Call us today: 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4787320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Turnstone Ln have any available units?
500 Turnstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 500 Turnstone Ln have?
Some of 500 Turnstone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Turnstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
500 Turnstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Turnstone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Turnstone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 500 Turnstone Ln offers parking.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Turnstone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 500 Turnstone Ln has a pool.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 500 Turnstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Turnstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Turnstone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Turnstone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
