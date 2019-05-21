500 Turnstone Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

FANTASTIC IMPERIAL BEACH TOWNHOME JUST SOUTH OF CORONADO! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/2JZtJ7SOmIg

Don't miss this great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the brand new Bayside Landing community in Imperial Beach at the base of The Silver Strand. This great end unit is perched right on the bay. Brand new construction. This contemporary home is upgraded to the hilt with wood-look flooring, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Great floor plan with open kitchen/living/dining areas. All brand new Whirlpool appliances including dishwasher, oven, gas stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Loads of storage space with a pantry and walk in closets! Convenient 2 car garage. You will love this location with convenient access to Coronado Naval Bases and just minutes from beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment in both Imperial Beach and Coronado. Literally steps from the Bayshore Bikeway and walking paths. Enjoy community amenities: playground, pool, park and BBQ area. Don't wait! Call us today: 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4787320)