283 Date Ave #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

AWESOME LOCATION, JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH! - AWESOME LOCATION, JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH! Located in a quiet 4 unit complex you will fall in love with this exceptionally clean 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse. Very well taken care of with newly remodeled kitchen and baths with granite and new LED lighting throughout, and tankless water heater. All appliances included: French door fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove, and full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. Open and airy with vaulted ceilings on second floor, and a walk-out enclosed balcony featuring "peek-a-boo" ocean views. Perfect for enjoying stunning Imperial Beach sunsets. Spacious downstairs living room area with fireplace in family room, and slider that leads to outdoor patio area with western exposure. Property comes with comes with 2 designated parking spaces in a secured garage, and also a large storage closet for your outdoor items (great for bikes). Fantastic location just a short walk from the Pier Plaza, Friday Night Farmer's Market, Coronado Brewing Company, The Cohn Restaurant Groups Sea 180 restaurant, Brigantine and Mike Hess Brewing locations just a block away!! Easy commuting on the Silver Strand to NAS North Island. Cats ok. Sorry, no dogs. This is a no-smoking unit. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Dogs Allowed



