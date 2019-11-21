All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 283 Date Ave #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
283 Date Ave #B
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

283 Date Ave #B

283 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

283 Date Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
AWESOME LOCATION, JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH! - AWESOME LOCATION, JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH! Located in a quiet 4 unit complex you will fall in love with this exceptionally clean 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse. Very well taken care of with newly remodeled kitchen and baths with granite and new LED lighting throughout, and tankless water heater. All appliances included: French door fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove, and full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath. Open and airy with vaulted ceilings on second floor, and a walk-out enclosed balcony featuring "peek-a-boo" ocean views. Perfect for enjoying stunning Imperial Beach sunsets. Spacious downstairs living room area with fireplace in family room, and slider that leads to outdoor patio area with western exposure. Property comes with comes with 2 designated parking spaces in a secured garage, and also a large storage closet for your outdoor items (great for bikes). Fantastic location just a short walk from the Pier Plaza, Friday Night Farmer's Market, Coronado Brewing Company, The Cohn Restaurant Groups Sea 180 restaurant, Brigantine and Mike Hess Brewing locations just a block away!! Easy commuting on the Silver Strand to NAS North Island. Cats ok. Sorry, no dogs. This is a no-smoking unit. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5108466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Date Ave #B have any available units?
283 Date Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 283 Date Ave #B have?
Some of 283 Date Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Date Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
283 Date Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Date Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Date Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 283 Date Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 283 Date Ave #B offers parking.
Does 283 Date Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Date Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Date Ave #B have a pool?
No, 283 Date Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 283 Date Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 283 Date Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Date Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Date Ave #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Date Ave #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Date Ave #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College