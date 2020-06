Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

FANTASTIC NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH OCEAN VIEWS! TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH AND GREAT RESTAURANTS! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT*LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH OPEN CONCEPT DOWNSTAIRS*STUNNING KITCHEN LOADED WITH UPGRADES AND PLENTY OF STORAGE*MASTER SUITE FEATURES OPULENT BATH AREA AND SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET*TAKE A SHORT STEP OF STAIRS TO MAGNIFICENT ROOF TOP DECK WITH BUILT IN COOKTOP AND LOUNGING AREAS TO ENJOY THE BREEZE AND OCEAN VIEWS!!!