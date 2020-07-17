1670 Seacoast D

Amenities

Vacation on the Ocean ? - Ocean front with panoramic view ! Upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath,with ocean front private deck overlooking the water. Newly furnished, sleeps 7 with new appliances at the quiet end of South Seacoast dr in Imperial Beach. You can see from the Coronado islands, to Point Loma and the Pier. Hear the ocean and feel the breeze , watch dolphins and sunsets, walk to fine restaurants . beautiful beach decor with the beach right outside your front door. 30 day or more rental-may negotiate longer stays as well. Enjoy the beach life for a vacation or stay for awhile in this rare beach front condo. Call Pam at 619 423-6001



