1670 Seacoast D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1670 Seacoast D

1670 Seacoast Drive · (619) 423-6001
Location

1670 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 Seacoast D · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vacation on the Ocean ? - Ocean front with panoramic view ! Upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath,with ocean front private deck overlooking the water. Newly furnished, sleeps 7 with new appliances at the quiet end of South Seacoast dr in Imperial Beach. You can see from the Coronado islands, to Point Loma and the Pier. Hear the ocean and feel the breeze , watch dolphins and sunsets, walk to fine restaurants . beautiful beach decor with the beach right outside your front door. 30 day or more rental-may negotiate longer stays as well. Enjoy the beach life for a vacation or stay for awhile in this rare beach front condo. Call Pam at 619 423-6001

(RLNE5896397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Seacoast D have any available units?
1670 Seacoast D has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1670 Seacoast D currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Seacoast D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Seacoast D pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Seacoast D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1670 Seacoast D offer parking?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Seacoast D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Seacoast D have a pool?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Seacoast D have accessible units?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Seacoast D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Seacoast D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 Seacoast D does not have units with air conditioning.
