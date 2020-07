Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool bbq/grill

Newly Remodeled Condo - Complex W/ Pool, Gym & BBQ Area - Welcome to Tapestry! This newly remodeled uni is minutes to the beach or freeway access. Unit has been upgraded with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring and dual pane windows for a very private atmosphere. Complex is fully gated with gym, pool, BBQ and off street parking. Water/Sewer/Trash are paid by the HOA.



- Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE5818241)