All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1417 Grove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1417 Grove Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:42 PM

1417 Grove Avenue

1417 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1417 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled condo in Imperial Beach is ready for move-in! The home features a redone kitchen with new countertops, a spacious master bedroom, detached garage and large living area. The home has 2 beds and 2 baths, and is in a convenient location with short distances to the beach and many eateries and local hotspots. Contact the number below for more information.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mrs. Darlene Murphy
619-930-4983

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Grove Avenue have any available units?
1417 Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1417 Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College