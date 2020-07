1331 Connecticut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE WITH FENCED YARD IN I.B. - FURNISHED HOUSE - to lease mth to mth or until 6-30-2020 in PRIME NEIGHBORHOOD

CLOSE TO THE BEACH, MILITARY BASES AND DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS AND HIKING TRAILS.LUSH BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES

OFF STREET DRIVEWAY PARKING. GARAGE IS CONVERTED TO

LARGE BONUS ROOM AND CAN BE ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OR STORAGE. YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. RESIDENT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.DOGS CONSIDERED WITH $200 DEPOSIT..



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3467307)