130 Imperial Beach Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome Steps to Ocean w/ Views! - This 2-story townhome is less than 1/2 a block to the water. Features 1br and 1/2ba downstairs with master and spare bed/baths upstairs, also has loft area upstairs off spare bedroom. Both bedrooms have balconies with ocean/estuary views. Carpet/tile flooring throughout and fireplace in living room. Washer dryer in spacious 2-car garage. Gated private patio in front of home with estuary and peak ocean views.



SOLAR BEING INSTALLED BY END OF YEAR = TENANT WILL REAP THE BENEFIT OF GENERATED ELECTRIC CREDITS!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121747)