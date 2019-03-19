Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1000 2nd Street #4 Available 01/15/19 Beautiful Townhome Just Steps From the Beach and Pier! - Steps from the beach and pier, this tri-level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome was remodeled in 2017 featuring new central air conditioning, wide plank hardwood floors, and an expansive deck with views of the ocean, estuary, and Mexico. The first floor boasts an open living room with built in entertainment center, dining room, brand new kitchen and powder room. The white shaker style cabinets with quartz countertops, oversized black island with butcher block countertop, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, live-edge open shelving, and two pantries with pull out shelves will make you fall in love with this kitchen. The second floor features two large bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and laundry. The The top floor features the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and a large deck with panoramic views, perfect for entertaining and watching the sunsets. Included with the townhome are 2 parking spots in the community garage and a private storage shed.



Available January 15th maybe sooner! Minimum 12 mo lease, dogs okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent.



To schedule a showing, please click on the "contact us" button and fill out the form including your preferred showing time and we will get back to you ASAP to confirm!



**Please do not submit an application prior to viewing the property**



You may also call Coronado Island Realty for showings or more information, (619) 933-5319.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4580225)