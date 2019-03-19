All apartments in Imperial Beach
1000 2nd Street #4

1000 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 2nd Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1000 2nd Street #4 Available 01/15/19 Beautiful Townhome Just Steps From the Beach and Pier! - Steps from the beach and pier, this tri-level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome was remodeled in 2017 featuring new central air conditioning, wide plank hardwood floors, and an expansive deck with views of the ocean, estuary, and Mexico. The first floor boasts an open living room with built in entertainment center, dining room, brand new kitchen and powder room. The white shaker style cabinets with quartz countertops, oversized black island with butcher block countertop, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, live-edge open shelving, and two pantries with pull out shelves will make you fall in love with this kitchen. The second floor features two large bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and laundry. The The top floor features the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and a large deck with panoramic views, perfect for entertaining and watching the sunsets. Included with the townhome are 2 parking spots in the community garage and a private storage shed.

Available January 15th maybe sooner! Minimum 12 mo lease, dogs okay with restrictions/approval and $250 pet deposit + $50/mo pet rent.

To schedule a showing, please click on the "contact us" button and fill out the form including your preferred showing time and we will get back to you ASAP to confirm!

**Please do not submit an application prior to viewing the property**

You may also call Coronado Island Realty for showings or more information, (619) 933-5319.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4580225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have any available units?
1000 2nd Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1000 2nd Street #4 have?
Some of 1000 2nd Street #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 2nd Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 2nd Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 2nd Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 2nd Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 2nd Street #4 does offer parking.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 2nd Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have a pool?
No, 1000 2nd Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 1000 2nd Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 2nd Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 2nd Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 2nd Street #4 has units with air conditioning.
