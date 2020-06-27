All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

645 Longfellow Avenue

645 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

645 Longfellow Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
One of the only four-bedroom homes for rent in the South Bay! Super-clean and really charming house with several near-new kitchen appliances. You’ll love the great energy at this home that’s a few doors from the Greenbelt and a short walk to the beach and beautiful Valley Park. Great family neighborhood! One of the best locations in Hermosa Beach! Great street with all 3 schools close by. Has a peek-a-boo ocean view & right on the Manhattan Beach border. There are 4 bedrooms in total, and 2.5 bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms are on the lower level with direct garage access and a large patio off one of the bedrooms which also can be used as a terrific office. All bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space/storage. The large master bedroom w/ master bath and walk-in closet are on the top level along with a large living room, fireplace, BBQ deck, formal dining area & spacious kitchen with lots of storage space. This home is great for entertaining as the upper level is wide open with lots of light and sight lines from the kitchen to the balcony with ocean view! This home comes with a Maytag washer/ dryer, fridge, new dishwasher, trash compactor, nearly-new fully-serviced alarm system, water filtration/softening system with reverse osmosis kitchen water tap, 2 car garage, extra driveway parking. Lease includes gardener and alarm monitoring (alarm system can be activated for a monthly monitoring fee paid by landlord if tenant has a landline or internet service is compatible)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Longfellow Avenue have any available units?
645 Longfellow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Longfellow Avenue have?
Some of 645 Longfellow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Longfellow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 Longfellow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Longfellow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 645 Longfellow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 645 Longfellow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 645 Longfellow Avenue offers parking.
Does 645 Longfellow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Longfellow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Longfellow Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 Longfellow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 Longfellow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 Longfellow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Longfellow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Longfellow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
