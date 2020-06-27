645 Longfellow Avenue

Amenities

One of the only four-bedroom homes for rent in the South Bay! Super-clean and really charming house with several near-new kitchen appliances. You’ll love the great energy at this home that’s a few doors from the Greenbelt and a short walk to the beach and beautiful Valley Park. Great family neighborhood! One of the best locations in Hermosa Beach! Great street with all 3 schools close by. Has a peek-a-boo ocean view & right on the Manhattan Beach border. There are 4 bedrooms in total, and 2.5 bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms are on the lower level with direct garage access and a large patio off one of the bedrooms which also can be used as a terrific office. All bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space/storage. The large master bedroom w/ master bath and walk-in closet are on the top level along with a large living room, fireplace, BBQ deck, formal dining area & spacious kitchen with lots of storage space. This home is great for entertaining as the upper level is wide open with lots of light and sight lines from the kitchen to the balcony with ocean view! This home comes with a Maytag washer/ dryer, fridge, new dishwasher, trash compactor, nearly-new fully-serviced alarm system, water filtration/softening system with reverse osmosis kitchen water tap, 2 car garage, extra driveway parking. Lease includes gardener and alarm monitoring (alarm system can be activated for a monthly monitoring fee paid by landlord if tenant has a landline or internet service is compatible)