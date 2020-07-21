33 4th Court

Amenities

urnished short or long term rental with A/C 3 houses to the beach in Hermosa Beach. Property has AIR CONDITIONING! Living room includes fireplace, flat screen TV, sofa with side chairs and cocktail table with chairs. Dining area has table that fits six comfortably. The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island with breakfast bar and seating, and large spacious granite counters. There is a half bath on this floor. Property has a 1,000 sq ft. deck with incredible ocean views of Catalina Island, Palos Verdes Peninsula, and Santa Monica Bay. The roof top deck is an entertainers paradise and includes large dining table, chairs, a large conversation area, bar, refrigerator, wine refrigerator and BBQ. The master suite is on the first floor with large master bath, double vanity and bath tub/shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms is on this floor with shared bathroom. Property has washer and dryer and tandem garage with an additional outside space. Property is steps to beach, short walk to downtown Hermosa Beach, short walk to the Redondo Beach Marina and short drive to Manhattan Beach. Rates subject to change without notice. Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet