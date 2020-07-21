3118 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Northern Hermosa Beach, completely remodeled, 3 story, upper unit, 150 feet from the sand. Unobstructed ocean views from the second and third floors. Enter through private front door or via one of two separate parking garages. Tons of storage. Very large ground floor laundry room, mud room with bathroom. Perfect for cleaning off from the beach. Main floor ocean view kitchen, dining and living rooms open up to a 360 square foot deck. One bedroom and bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms and two baths on top floor. Master suite with ensuite bathroom with balcony running the length of the bedroom. Very quite rear unit with garages off of Palm Drive.