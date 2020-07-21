All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

3118 Hermosa Avenue

3118 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Northern Hermosa Beach, completely remodeled, 3 story, upper unit, 150 feet from the sand. Unobstructed ocean views from the second and third floors. Enter through private front door or via one of two separate parking garages. Tons of storage. Very large ground floor laundry room, mud room with bathroom. Perfect for cleaning off from the beach. Main floor ocean view kitchen, dining and living rooms open up to a 360 square foot deck. One bedroom and bath located on main floor. Three bedrooms and two baths on top floor. Master suite with ensuite bathroom with balcony running the length of the bedroom. Very quite rear unit with garages off of Palm Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
3118 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 3118 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Hermosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 3118 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3118 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Hermosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
