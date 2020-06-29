2630 The Strand

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

FLEXIBLE TIMEFRAMES AVAILABLE THRU JUNE 2020. Location does not get any better then this! Prime North Hermosa Strand location. Lovely 3 story home with breathtaking Ocean Views from every level. Walls of glass across the entire front. Located exactly between the Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Piers within easy walking distance to either city. Entire unit has been updated with newer kitchen, baths, flooring, and paint. Private patio on the Strand and private gated courtyard. Two car garage. Completely furnished. All utilities included. Washer/dryer in unit. Available flexible timeframes thru June 1, 2020 with 30 day minimum. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy!