Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

222 6th Street Available 02/01/19 South Hermosa Luxury Townhome - Luxury Unfurnished Lease Southern California beach life with ocean views and walking distance to the beach, parks, greenbelt, top schools and downtown Hermosa restaurants and shops. This 3 bedroom and 4 bathroom home screams contemporary elegance with its bright/open floor plan with beautiful ocean views from the entire living level on the top floor, and huge unstoppable panoramic views from the rooftop deck complete with fire pit and hot tub excellent for those who love to entertain. Recently installed wide plank natural wood floors throughout the home as well as La Cantina accordion patio doors, custom built in cabinets, in wall speakers, well appointed kitchen with all new Viking appliances in 2018, and even has air conditioning. The oversized garage was upgraded by Garage Envy with epoxy floors, custom storage cabinets, speakers, the works and unique to this property is an additional guest parking spot.



(RLNE4195955)