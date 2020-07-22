All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
160 Ardmore Avenue
160 Ardmore Avenue

160 Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

160 Ardmore Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful end-unit townhome with ocean views from the rooftop deck! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and approximately 2,362 SF of living space. The upper level features an updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, great room with fireplace, powder room, deck and access to the rooftop deck. The light and bright master suite is spacious and has its own fireplace, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath with oversized jetted tub, stand alone shower and his-and-her sinks. Other features include an individual laundry room with washer/dryer (included without warranty), hardwood, travertine and carpet throughout, 2 car garage with direct access and shared guest parking stalls. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Ardmore Avenue have any available units?
160 Ardmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Ardmore Avenue have?
Some of 160 Ardmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Ardmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Ardmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Ardmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 Ardmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 160 Ardmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 Ardmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 160 Ardmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Ardmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Ardmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Ardmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Ardmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Ardmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Ardmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Ardmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
