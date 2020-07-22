160 Ardmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Beautiful end-unit townhome with ocean views from the rooftop deck! Features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and approximately 2,362 SF of living space. The upper level features an updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, great room with fireplace, powder room, deck and access to the rooftop deck. The light and bright master suite is spacious and has its own fireplace, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath with oversized jetted tub, stand alone shower and his-and-her sinks. Other features include an individual laundry room with washer/dryer (included without warranty), hardwood, travertine and carpet throughout, 2 car garage with direct access and shared guest parking stalls. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and the beach!