138 35th Street

Completely remodeled home with breathtaking ocean views located one block from the beach in the sand section of Hermosa Beach. This charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom property features new refinished hardwood floors throughout the house, new paint, and newer windows that make it polished and airy. The living room is light and bright and opens to the brand new beautiful kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features beautiful Carrara quartz counters, new cabinetry with a white tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. A spacious back patio is located off the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets. The brand new remodeled bathroom has beautiful new tile, a new vanity sink, and new fixtures. The property has it’s own two-car garage with one additional parking spot in front of the garage and laundry in the garage. This is the lower unit of a corner lot duplex in a quiet neighborhood. Centrally located one block from the beach and walking distance to the shops, restaurants, and schools, this property has endless possibilities and is ready to be enjoyed immediately! Owner pays water and trash & tenant pays electric and gas.