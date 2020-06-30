All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
138 35th Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

138 35th Street

138 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

138 35th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home with breathtaking ocean views located one block from the beach in the sand section of Hermosa Beach. This charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom property features new refinished hardwood floors throughout the house, new paint, and newer windows that make it polished and airy. The living room is light and bright and opens to the brand new beautiful kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features beautiful Carrara quartz counters, new cabinetry with a white tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. A spacious back patio is located off the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. There are two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets. The brand new remodeled bathroom has beautiful new tile, a new vanity sink, and new fixtures. The property has it’s own two-car garage with one additional parking spot in front of the garage and laundry in the garage. This is the lower unit of a corner lot duplex in a quiet neighborhood. Centrally located one block from the beach and walking distance to the shops, restaurants, and schools, this property has endless possibilities and is ready to be enjoyed immediately! Owner pays water and trash & tenant pays electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 35th Street have any available units?
138 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 35th Street have?
Some of 138 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 138 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 35th Street offers parking.
Does 138 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 35th Street have a pool?
No, 138 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 138 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 35th Street has units with dishwashers.

