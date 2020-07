Amenities

Ocean View Hermosa Beach 3 + 2 home with a HUGE grassy yard. This wonderful home has an open Gourmet kitchen that overlooks the living room. Throughout the second story, amazing ocean views. High lights are a beautiful dining room & a large 2 car garage with workbench. Incredible hilltop views surrounded by million dollar homes, truly makes this beach home a great place to live. All Terms are negotiable. Call any time, It's easy to show...