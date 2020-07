Amenities

Come live blocks from the beach on this QUIET street right in the heart of Hermosa Beach. This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom front unit has vaulted ceilings with a private balcony, plus private 2-car garage with remote. There is a shared rooftop deck and Laundry Room on site. Just a short walk to shops, restaurants, Pier Avenue and the BEACH!!