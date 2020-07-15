All apartments in Hemet
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1220 Dutchmill Rd

1220 Dutch Mill Rd · (951) 766-5660
Location

1220 Dutch Mill Rd, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Dutchmill Rd · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2746 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Call Best Choice Property Management with any questions or to schedule an appointment 951-766-5660

GUIDE LINE/REQUIREMENTS TO RENT

*All leases are for one (1) year OAC

*Pet deposits are $500.00 per pet (with owners permission)
: NO PITT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMANS, CHOWS, OR MIXED BREEDS OF THIS TYPE ON ANY PROPERTY.

*Credit & Background checks are $35.00 for each adult over the age of 18. This is a non-refundable fee and is not applied to rent or deposit.

*Credit History: We require more positive than negative.

*Criminal Background Check: We run a background ground check nation wide. This is done through a private company. We disqualify drugs, violence, and burglary as a general rule.

*Income: The total verifiable monthly income combined for all adult
household members’ age eighteen (18) or over, must equal at least 2 1/2 times the monthly rent.

*Rental History: No Evictions in the past 5 years.

*Prices and specials are subject to change at any time and are based on availability.

(RLNE3368277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have any available units?
1220 Dutchmill Rd has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
Is 1220 Dutchmill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Dutchmill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Dutchmill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd offer parking?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have a pool?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Dutchmill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Dutchmill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
