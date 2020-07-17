12036 Millennium Park Court

Amenities

Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles. This move in ready home features no attached walls and you will feel right at home. It has 4 bedrooms (the entry level bedroom was used as a den), 3 bathrooms on the third level, air conditioning, hardwood flooring in den, living room, dining room and master bedroom. The 1st level has a private 2 car garage with direct-access into the home and it comes with an electric car charger already installed, laundry is on this ground level and it comes with a newer washer and dryer and there is also easy access to a spacious private patio and yard. The main or second level offers an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living area. The kitchen has stainless steel dishwasher and oven/stove along with granite counters. On the top level, you’ll find two guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom. The community amenities include gated entrance, swimming pool, Jacuzzi spa, a children's play area and ample guest parking. This home is also pet friendly.