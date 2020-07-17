All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

12036 Millennium Park Court

12036 Millennium Park Court · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles. This move in ready home features no attached walls and you will feel right at home. It has 4 bedrooms (the entry level bedroom was used as a den), 3 bathrooms on the third level, air conditioning, hardwood flooring in den, living room, dining room and master bedroom. The 1st level has a private 2 car garage with direct-access into the home and it comes with an electric car charger already installed, laundry is on this ground level and it comes with a newer washer and dryer and there is also easy access to a spacious private patio and yard. The main or second level offers an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living area. The kitchen has stainless steel dishwasher and oven/stove along with granite counters. On the top level, you’ll find two guest bedrooms and a large master bedroom. The community amenities include gated entrance, swimming pool, Jacuzzi spa, a children's play area and ample guest parking. This home is also pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 Millennium Park Court have any available units?
12036 Millennium Park Court has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12036 Millennium Park Court have?
Some of 12036 Millennium Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 Millennium Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
12036 Millennium Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 Millennium Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 12036 Millennium Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court offers parking.
Does 12036 Millennium Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 Millennium Park Court have a pool?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court has a pool.
Does 12036 Millennium Park Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court has accessible units.
Does 12036 Millennium Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12036 Millennium Park Court has units with dishwashers.
