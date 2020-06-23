All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

12926 Doty Avenue

12926 Doty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12926 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Check out this super cute and remodeled first-floor studio with wood-like laminate flooring, quartz kitchen counter top, new sinks, new cabinets, and soon to be installed stainless stove! The unit has an efficient layout and comes with a closet for the fashionista at heart. This complex features a laundry room, refreshing blue POOL, and comes with one assigned parking spot. Convenient to 105 FWY, 405 FWY, Bicentennial Park, Kornblum School, Costco Business Center, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, El Camino College, LA Southwest College, LAX, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12926 Doty Avenue have any available units?
12926 Doty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12926 Doty Avenue have?
Some of 12926 Doty Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12926 Doty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12926 Doty Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12926 Doty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12926 Doty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12926 Doty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12926 Doty Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12926 Doty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12926 Doty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12926 Doty Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12926 Doty Avenue has a pool.
Does 12926 Doty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12926 Doty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12926 Doty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12926 Doty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
