12926 Doty Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool business center

Check out this super cute and remodeled first-floor studio with wood-like laminate flooring, quartz kitchen counter top, new sinks, new cabinets, and soon to be installed stainless stove! The unit has an efficient layout and comes with a closet for the fashionista at heart. This complex features a laundry room, refreshing blue POOL, and comes with one assigned parking spot. Convenient to 105 FWY, 405 FWY, Bicentennial Park, Kornblum School, Costco Business Center, Space X, Hawthorne Airport, El Camino College, LA Southwest College, LAX, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more!