17046 Colima Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Lovely condo located in a quiet and great neighborhood of Hacienda Heights. Beautifully remodeled unit with laminated wood floor. Good sized living room and dinning room. Nicely appointed remodeled kitchen features new counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Downstairs unit. Located in the gated community of Hacienda Pines with swimming pool, spa, and tennis court. Close proximity to Puente Hills Mall, Costco, Target, markets, restaurants, and banks. Easy freeway access to 60. Come enjoy this amazing home! No Pets.