All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 17046 Colima Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
17046 Colima Road
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

17046 Colima Road

17046 Colima Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17046 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely condo located in a quiet and great neighborhood of Hacienda Heights. Beautifully remodeled unit with laminated wood floor. Good sized living room and dinning room. Nicely appointed remodeled kitchen features new counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Downstairs unit. Located in the gated community of Hacienda Pines with swimming pool, spa, and tennis court. Close proximity to Puente Hills Mall, Costco, Target, markets, restaurants, and banks. Easy freeway access to 60. Come enjoy this amazing home! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17046 Colima Road have any available units?
17046 Colima Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 17046 Colima Road have?
Some of 17046 Colima Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17046 Colima Road currently offering any rent specials?
17046 Colima Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17046 Colima Road pet-friendly?
No, 17046 Colima Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 17046 Colima Road offer parking?
No, 17046 Colima Road does not offer parking.
Does 17046 Colima Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17046 Colima Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17046 Colima Road have a pool?
Yes, 17046 Colima Road has a pool.
Does 17046 Colima Road have accessible units?
No, 17046 Colima Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17046 Colima Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17046 Colima Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17046 Colima Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17046 Colima Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine