Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

205 Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA with garage

Hacienda Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i...

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1427 Eagle Park Road
1427 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1082 sqft
* This Property is a prime Hacienda Hts area located close to shopping mall,parks,hospital,and easy freeway access* ** Open Formal Dining W/Built -In Cabinets & Tile Floors,Cozy Kitchen ,Indoor Laundry,Tile Hallways,Private Patio,2 Car Garage** ***

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1441 Eagle Park Road
1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1634 Darley Avenue
1634 Darley Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1773 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home for lease in Hacienda Heights.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
3249 Pozo Drive
3249 Pozo Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2336 sqft
LOVELY REMODELED HOME 4 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL AND 3/4 BATHS. NEW TILE FLOORS, NEWER CARPETS, REMODELED BATHS AND KITCHEN. QUIET AREA. HUGE YARD. CENTRAL AIR, NEED CREDIT REPORT FOR EVERYONE OVER 18. NEED FIRST MONTHS RENT+ DEPOSIT.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1505 Dunswell Avenue
1505 Dunswell Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Brand new home in cul-de-sac street, rare to find a single store home with 4 suite bedrooms plus a 0.5 bathroom (total 4 bedrooms & 4.
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Brea-Olinda
17 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1323 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hacienda Heights, CA

Hacienda Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

