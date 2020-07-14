Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving

One visit to Hills at Hacienda Heights Apartment Homes and you'll discover why so many people have chosen Hacienda Heights as their ideal community. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans offer fantastic features such as a washer and dryer in every home, heating and air conditioning, private patios in select floor plans and refrigerators are available on select apartment homes. Hills at Hacienda Heights is conveniently located near the 60, 605, and 57 freeways as well as many shopping and entertainment opportunities. Just a short drive from Whittier, Rowland Heights, City of Industry and West Covina. Take a few steps out your door to enjoy our refreshing pools and spa, or get some work done in our fully equipped business center. Even better, visit 24-hour fitness center. You'll find there's no need to leave the comfort of your own community to get in a good workout, not to mention saving up to $480 per year in gym membership fees.