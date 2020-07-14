All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights

2401 S Hacienda Blvd · (626) 314-6784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 192 · Avail. now

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 092 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,102

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,136

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,157

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,248

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hills at Hacienda Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
One visit to Hills at Hacienda Heights Apartment Homes and you'll discover why so many people have chosen Hacienda Heights as their ideal community. Our newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans offer fantastic features such as a washer and dryer in every home, heating and air conditioning, private patios in select floor plans and refrigerators are available on select apartment homes. Hills at Hacienda Heights is conveniently located near the 60, 605, and 57 freeways as well as many shopping and entertainment opportunities. Just a short drive from Whittier, Rowland Heights, City of Industry and West Covina. Take a few steps out your door to enjoy our refreshing pools and spa, or get some work done in our fully equipped business center. Even better, visit 24-hour fitness center. You'll find there's no need to leave the comfort of your own community to get in a good workout, not to mention saving up to $480 per year in gym membership fees.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: N/A
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: I parking spot per apartment additional parking spot $75 per spot.
Storage Details: Small $55, Med $55- $75 and Lg $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have any available units?
Hills at Hacienda Heights has 15 units available starting at $1,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hills at Hacienda Heights have?
Some of Hills at Hacienda Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hills at Hacienda Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Hills at Hacienda Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hills at Hacienda Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights is pet friendly.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights offer parking?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights offers parking.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have a pool?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights has a pool.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have accessible units?
No, Hills at Hacienda Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Hills at Hacienda Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hills at Hacienda Heights has units with air conditioning.
