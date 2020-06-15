1441 Eagle Park Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities. Also close to High School, middle school and elementary schools. Complex has community pool, jacuzzi and community room. 3 bds, (all bedrooms upstairs) 2 bathrooms with large living room, separate dining area, large master bedroom with plenty of closet space, laundry room, two cars garage with auto opener, central air and heat.