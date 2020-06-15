All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 AM

1441 Eagle Park Road

1441 Eagle Park Road · (714) 271-0583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 153 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities. Also close to High School, middle school and elementary schools. Complex has community pool, jacuzzi and community room. 3 bds, (all bedrooms upstairs) 2 bathrooms with large living room, separate dining area, large master bedroom with plenty of closet space, laundry room, two cars garage with auto opener, central air and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have any available units?
1441 Eagle Park Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1441 Eagle Park Road have?
Some of 1441 Eagle Park Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Eagle Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Eagle Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Eagle Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road does offer parking.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road has a pool.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road has units with air conditioning.
