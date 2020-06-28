747 N Glendora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Glendora School District!New renovated charming ranch style pool home is located on a quiet street close to downtown Glendora with great restaurants and shopping. The generous floor plan has 5 bedrooms , 4 bathrooms, a formal dining room, and large family room great for entertaining. Large lot size of includes an in-ground pool,spa, gas fire pit, gas barbecue, fireplace, brick patio, avocado and orange trees out beyond the grassy area. The Large backyard with Mature trees& Pool is great for Family friends gathering & entertainment. pets allowed.