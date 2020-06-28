All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 747 N Glendora Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
747 N Glendora Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

747 N Glendora Avenue

747 North Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

747 North Glendora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Glendora School District!New renovated charming ranch style pool home is located on a quiet street close to downtown Glendora with great restaurants and shopping. The generous floor plan has 5 bedrooms , 4 bathrooms, a formal dining room, and large family room great for entertaining. Large lot size of includes an in-ground pool,spa, gas fire pit, gas barbecue, fireplace, brick patio, avocado and orange trees out beyond the grassy area. The Large backyard with Mature trees& Pool is great for Family friends gathering & entertainment. pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have any available units?
747 N Glendora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 747 N Glendora Avenue have?
Some of 747 N Glendora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 N Glendora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 N Glendora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 N Glendora Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 N Glendora Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue offer parking?
No, 747 N Glendora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 N Glendora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 747 N Glendora Avenue has a pool.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 N Glendora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 N Glendora Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 N Glendora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 N Glendora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine