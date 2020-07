Amenities

Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! Downstairs you'll love the feel of the open floor plan, with a living room, designated dining area, open kitchen with an eat at peninsula, granite counter tops and a private patio. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one with a private balcony, a master suite with walk in closet and new carpet throughout. This home is a must see!!