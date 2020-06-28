641 W Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Proudly to introduce this 2018 gorgeous Solar, nest smart home in Glendora. It features 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, large living room area, open kitchen with center island, dining, balcony, 2-car garage, and upstairs laundry room. Enjoy green-living and extra savings with your energy-efficient home – at no extra cost to you! Gated community with many amenities, which includes pools and spa with BBQ Area Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and retail stores, Glendora Unified school district minutes from Azusa Pacific, Citrus College, City of Hope and Metro Gold Line Station. Connect to LA and OC with the 57 and 210 freeways