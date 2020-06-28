All apartments in Glendora
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

641 W Foothill Boulevard

641 West Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

641 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Proudly to introduce this 2018 gorgeous Solar, nest smart home in Glendora. It features 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, large living room area, open kitchen with center island, dining, balcony, 2-car garage, and upstairs laundry room. Enjoy green-living and extra savings with your energy-efficient home – at no extra cost to you! Gated community with many amenities, which includes pools and spa with BBQ Area Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and retail stores, Glendora Unified school district minutes from Azusa Pacific, Citrus College, City of Hope and Metro Gold Line Station. Connect to LA and OC with the 57 and 210 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
641 W Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 641 W Foothill Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 W Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
641 W Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 W Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 641 W Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 641 W Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 W Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 641 W Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 641 W Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 W Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 W Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 W Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
