621 W Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Newer community, the unit was built in 2017. It features 3 bedrooms + Den, 1.75, .5, .5 baths, large living room, kitchen open to dinning and living room, balcony is off living room, 2 attached garage, individual laundry room. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Gated community with many amenities, which includes pool, spa and BBQ Area. Convenient location, near restaurants, shopping and retail stores, Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College, Metro Gold Line. Easy access to 57 and 210 freeways. Glendora Unified school district,