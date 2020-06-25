All apartments in Glendora
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

621 W Foothill Boulevard

621 West Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

621 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newer community, the unit was built in 2017. It features 3 bedrooms + Den, 1.75, .5, .5 baths, large living room, kitchen open to dinning and living room, balcony is off living room, 2 attached garage, individual laundry room. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. Gated community with many amenities, which includes pool, spa and BBQ Area. Convenient location, near restaurants, shopping and retail stores, Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College, Metro Gold Line. Easy access to 57 and 210 freeways. Glendora Unified school district,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
621 W Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 621 W Foothill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 W Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
621 W Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 W Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 621 W Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 621 W Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 W Foothill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 621 W Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 621 W Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 W Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 W Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 W Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
