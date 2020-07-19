421 S Glendora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Price dropped!!! very low utility COST!!! NO water bill, NO Gas bill, solar panels cover partial power bill. Newer construction, only a couple of years old. Perfectly maintained. 5 mins walk to Albertsons, ACE, Glendora downtown,USPS. A couple mins from Citrus College and APU. close 210 and 57. Hard wood floor in living room and high quality carpet in bedrooms. hardwood shutter covers all windows patio doors. Awarded Glendora School District. Washer and dryer are included, as well as refrigerator. Vacant, very easy to show, combo in front porch.