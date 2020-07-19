All apartments in Glendora
421 S Glendora Avenue

421 North Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 North Glendora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
refrigerator
Price dropped!!! very low utility COST!!! NO water bill, NO Gas bill, solar panels cover partial power bill. Newer construction, only a couple of years old. Perfectly maintained. 5 mins walk to Albertsons, ACE, Glendora downtown,USPS. A couple mins from Citrus College and APU. close 210 and 57. Hard wood floor in living room and high quality carpet in bedrooms. hardwood shutter covers all windows patio doors. Awarded Glendora School District. Washer and dryer are included, as well as refrigerator. Vacant, very easy to show, combo in front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have any available units?
421 S Glendora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 421 S Glendora Avenue have?
Some of 421 S Glendora Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S Glendora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 S Glendora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S Glendora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 S Glendora Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 S Glendora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 S Glendora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
