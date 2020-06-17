All apartments in Glendora
227 S Vermont
227 S Vermont

227 S Vermont Ave · (714) 368-1300
Location

227 S Vermont Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Brand new DETACHED Home in the friendly town of Glendora in the Moreton Place community with playing ground, a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. This house has an open floor plan featuring with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. All bedroom upstairs and another 3 bedroom share one bath. One bathroom no shower downstairs. The 2 bedrooms are separate with another 2 bedrooms which is convenient and avoid affecting other family members. It has independent laundry room. It located to two major freeways, the 210 and the 57.Excellent schools, from elementary to college. Near country club and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Vermont have any available units?
227 S Vermont has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 227 S Vermont currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Vermont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Vermont pet-friendly?
No, 227 S Vermont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 227 S Vermont offer parking?
No, 227 S Vermont does not offer parking.
Does 227 S Vermont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S Vermont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Vermont have a pool?
No, 227 S Vermont does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Vermont have accessible units?
No, 227 S Vermont does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Vermont have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Vermont does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 S Vermont have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 S Vermont does not have units with air conditioning.
