227 S Vermont

Amenities

on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

Brand new DETACHED Home in the friendly town of Glendora in the Moreton Place community with playing ground, a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. This house has an open floor plan featuring with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. All bedroom upstairs and another 3 bedroom share one bath. One bathroom no shower downstairs. The 2 bedrooms are separate with another 2 bedrooms which is convenient and avoid affecting other family members. It has independent laundry room. It located to two major freeways, the 210 and the 57.Excellent schools, from elementary to college. Near country club and park.