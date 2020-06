Amenities

Spacious three bedroom home located in the desirable Glendora Springs Private Community. This home features three bedrooms upstairs including a spacious Master Suite with walk in closet and over-sized bathtub. Two additional bedrooms and a large hall bathroom complete the second level. Downstairs you'll love the open floor plan with a fireplace and built in shelving in the living room, large dining area and kitchen with eat at peninsula. Sliding glass doors lead you from the dining room to the homes private back yard. This paved yard is nicely landscaped with trees and bushes. The home is currently being painted and having new carpet installed in the second floor. Interior photos and a virtual tour coming soon!!