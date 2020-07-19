All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 142 Crescent Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
142 Crescent Glen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

142 Crescent Glen Drive

142 Crescent Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

142 Crescent Glen Drive, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
guest suite
Gorgeous North Glendora Custom Home sitting on just under half an acre of plush beautifully landscaped property. This home features a master bedroom fit for a king w/ a private balcony and master bathroom offering all of lifes soothing amenities. Beyond this homes 3 main level bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, comes a private lower level full guest suit that will make for a mother-n-law quarters with the added benefit of its own seperate personal entrance. If a guest suite isnt what you need, its also perfectly suited for an entertainment game room, a complete home office perfect if clients need come they may enter through its own entrance for privacy, or even a media/studio room. Beyond what this home has to offer inside and out with its beautiful plush mature landscaping and colorful flowers, your also surrounded by other beautiful million dollar custom homes. Ranking in the top of Californias most distinguished school districts, this home is in the sought after Glendora Unified School district and is only a short walk away from the prestigious private Glendora Golf Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have any available units?
142 Crescent Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have?
Some of 142 Crescent Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Crescent Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Crescent Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Crescent Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 Crescent Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 Crescent Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Crescent Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 142 Crescent Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Crescent Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Crescent Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Crescent Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Crescent Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine