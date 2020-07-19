142 Crescent Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking guest suite

Gorgeous North Glendora Custom Home sitting on just under half an acre of plush beautifully landscaped property. This home features a master bedroom fit for a king w/ a private balcony and master bathroom offering all of lifes soothing amenities. Beyond this homes 3 main level bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, comes a private lower level full guest suit that will make for a mother-n-law quarters with the added benefit of its own seperate personal entrance. If a guest suite isnt what you need, its also perfectly suited for an entertainment game room, a complete home office perfect if clients need come they may enter through its own entrance for privacy, or even a media/studio room. Beyond what this home has to offer inside and out with its beautiful plush mature landscaping and colorful flowers, your also surrounded by other beautiful million dollar custom homes. Ranking in the top of Californias most distinguished school districts, this home is in the sought after Glendora Unified School district and is only a short walk away from the prestigious private Glendora Golf Country Club.