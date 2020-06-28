All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1513 W. 162 St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1513 W. 162 St A
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1513 W. 162 St A

1513 W 162nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1513 W 162nd St, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit A Available 11/01/19 Gardena - Property Id: 154814

Large open floor plan.
Washer/dryer included
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
Private 2 car garage and pet friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154814p
Property Id 154814

(RLNE5226477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 W. 162 St A have any available units?
1513 W. 162 St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1513 W. 162 St A have?
Some of 1513 W. 162 St A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 W. 162 St A currently offering any rent specials?
1513 W. 162 St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 W. 162 St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A is pet friendly.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A offer parking?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A offers parking.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have a pool?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have a pool.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have accessible units?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles