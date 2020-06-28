Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1513 W. 162 St A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1513 W. 162 St A
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 W. 162 St A
1513 W 162nd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1513 W 162nd St, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit A Available 11/01/19 Gardena - Property Id: 154814
Large open floor plan.
Washer/dryer included
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
Private 2 car garage and pet friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154814p
Property Id 154814
(RLNE5226477)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have any available units?
1513 W. 162 St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardena, CA
.
What amenities does 1513 W. 162 St A have?
Some of 1513 W. 162 St A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1513 W. 162 St A currently offering any rent specials?
1513 W. 162 St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 W. 162 St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A is pet friendly.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A offer parking?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A offers parking.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 W. 162 St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have a pool?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have a pool.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have accessible units?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 W. 162 St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 W. 162 St A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249
Similar Pages
Gardena 3 Bedrooms
Gardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with Garage
Gardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Calabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles