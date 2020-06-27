13621 Arcturus Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 Bedroom House in Quiet Gardena Neighborhood - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of the South Bay and only minutes away from the popular beaches and the Redondo Beach Pier.

Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newly Painted Custom Cabinets and Granite Countertops

Appliances including Stove top, oven, and Dishwasher

Fresh new paint and high end laminate flooring throughout the house

Washer & Dryer hookups inside of laundry room

Two Car Garage offers plenty of Parking and Storage

Tenant pays for all utilities

Pets are ok

Lease price: $3,200 with a minimum of a one year lease.

For more information or to view this property, please contact: Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945 Realtor DRE #02086678

Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com Security deposit amount will depend on credit.

