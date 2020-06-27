All apartments in Gardena
Location

13621 Arcturus Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom House in Quiet Gardena Neighborhood - This unit is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of the South Bay and only minutes away from the popular beaches and the Redondo Beach Pier.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newly Painted Custom Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Appliances including Stove top, oven, and Dishwasher
Fresh new paint and high end laminate flooring throughout the house
Washer & Dryer hookups inside of laundry room
Two Car Garage offers plenty of Parking and Storage
Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets are ok
Lease price: $3,200 with a minimum of a one year lease.
For more information or to view this property, please contact: Dwayne: tel/text 818-396-7945 Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5116014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have any available units?
13621 Arcturus Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have?
Some of 13621 Arcturus Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13621 Arcturus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13621 Arcturus Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13621 Arcturus Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13621 Arcturus Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13621 Arcturus Ave. offers parking.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13621 Arcturus Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have a pool?
No, 13621 Arcturus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13621 Arcturus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13621 Arcturus Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13621 Arcturus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13621 Arcturus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
