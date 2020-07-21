All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1141 Magnolia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1141 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

1141 Magnolia Avenue

1141 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1141 Magnolia Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious in quality and design, this Mediterranean-style townhome is sure to impress! Step inside and notice the stone floors and spacious living quarters downstairs featuring an ample sized bedroom and full bath. Upstairs the stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cherry wood cabinetry, opens out to a very comfortable living area with gas fireplace. A master bedroom that boasts an en-suite full bath, walk-in closet and romantic balcony. An additional well-sized bedroom, and another stylish full bath completes the floor plan of this fine home. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs; 1 bedroom(or office), 1 full baths downstairs. Other highlights include recessed lights, hardwood floors, separate laundry room & 2 car garage with direct entrance makes this Gardena townhome a winner and not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1141 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1141 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1141 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1141 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles