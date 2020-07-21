1141 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxurious in quality and design, this Mediterranean-style townhome is sure to impress! Step inside and notice the stone floors and spacious living quarters downstairs featuring an ample sized bedroom and full bath. Upstairs the stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cherry wood cabinetry, opens out to a very comfortable living area with gas fireplace. A master bedroom that boasts an en-suite full bath, walk-in closet and romantic balcony. An additional well-sized bedroom, and another stylish full bath completes the floor plan of this fine home. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs; 1 bedroom(or office), 1 full baths downstairs. Other highlights include recessed lights, hardwood floors, separate laundry room & 2 car garage with direct entrance makes this Gardena townhome a winner and not to be missed!