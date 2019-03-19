9301 Joyzelle Drive

Amenities
Completely & tastefully remodeled single family home situated in a very quiet street with brand new wall AC unit, the
house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful property has gone through a
complete renovation! The complete dream kitchen remodel will be the pride of your at home gourmet with its
new appliances, new cabinets, new countertop, white wood cabinets, new sink and light fixtures, new back-splash, new paint
throughout, fireplace, attached garage, huge private backyard. This beautiful home is centrally located in a nice Garden Grove
neighborhood, close to freeways, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, gym, Walmart, theater, and much more!