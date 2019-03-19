9301 Joyzelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Completely & tastefully remodeled single family home situated in a very quiet street with brand new wall AC unit, the

house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful property has gone through a

complete renovation! The complete dream kitchen remodel will be the pride of your at home gourmet with its

new appliances, new cabinets, new countertop, white wood cabinets, new sink and light fixtures, new back-splash, new paint

throughout, fireplace, attached garage, huge private backyard. This beautiful home is centrally located in a nice Garden Grove

neighborhood, close to freeways, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, gym, Walmart, theater, and much more!