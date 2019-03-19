All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 9301 Joyzelle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
9301 Joyzelle Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

9301 Joyzelle Drive

9301 Joyzelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

9301 Joyzelle Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Completely & tastefully remodeled single family home situated in a very quiet street with brand new wall AC unit, the
house features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful property has gone through a
complete renovation! The complete dream kitchen remodel will be the pride of your at home gourmet with its
new appliances, new cabinets, new countertop, white wood cabinets, new sink and light fixtures, new back-splash, new paint
throughout, fireplace, attached garage, huge private backyard. This beautiful home is centrally located in a nice Garden Grove
neighborhood, close to freeways, schools, supermarkets, restaurants, gym, Walmart, theater, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have any available units?
9301 Joyzelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have?
Some of 9301 Joyzelle Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Joyzelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Joyzelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Joyzelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Joyzelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Joyzelle Drive offers parking.
Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Joyzelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have a pool?
No, 9301 Joyzelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9301 Joyzelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Joyzelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Joyzelle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles