Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

9181 Alwick Cir

9181 Alwick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9181 Alwick Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious and Newly Renovated Single Family Home - Property Id: 208651

Single-family house (4 bedrooms and 2 full baths) has been completely renovated in 2019 with a modern design. Open farmhouse concept kitchen/living rooms with butcher block island ready for entertaining. Brand new appliances installed throughout the house, plus central heating. Brand new bathrooms with porcelain tiles, bathtub upstairs, and glass sliding door walk-in shower downstairs. Backyard with patio covers, lemon and grapefruit tree. Plenty of spaces on the driveway and street for parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208651
Property Id 208651

(RLNE5484105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9181 Alwick Cir have any available units?
9181 Alwick Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9181 Alwick Cir have?
Some of 9181 Alwick Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9181 Alwick Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9181 Alwick Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9181 Alwick Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9181 Alwick Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9181 Alwick Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9181 Alwick Cir offers parking.
Does 9181 Alwick Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9181 Alwick Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9181 Alwick Cir have a pool?
No, 9181 Alwick Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9181 Alwick Cir have accessible units?
No, 9181 Alwick Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9181 Alwick Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9181 Alwick Cir has units with dishwashers.

