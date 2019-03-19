9181 Alwick Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious and Newly Renovated Single Family Home - Property Id: 208651



Single-family house (4 bedrooms and 2 full baths) has been completely renovated in 2019 with a modern design. Open farmhouse concept kitchen/living rooms with butcher block island ready for entertaining. Brand new appliances installed throughout the house, plus central heating. Brand new bathrooms with porcelain tiles, bathtub upstairs, and glass sliding door walk-in shower downstairs. Backyard with patio covers, lemon and grapefruit tree. Plenty of spaces on the driveway and street for parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208651

Property Id 208651



(RLNE5484105)