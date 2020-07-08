All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 6721 Vanguard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
6721 Vanguard Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

6721 Vanguard Avenue

6721 Vanguard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6721 Vanguard Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Single Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Remodeled Single Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen With New White Shaker Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Stove, Hood, Dishwasher, Barn Sink, Living Room With Crown Molding, Cam Lighting, New Plank Flooring Throughout, Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer Hook-Ups, Remodeled Bathrooms With New Vanities, New Tile Showers, New Windows, A/c, Large Patio With Cover, Front and Back Yard, Side Patio Area, Double Garage With Opener, Partial Build Out In Garage, Large Driveway, Near Park, Schools, And More. HUD NO

PET: ?

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

(RLNE5173935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have any available units?
6721 Vanguard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have?
Some of 6721 Vanguard Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Vanguard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Vanguard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Vanguard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Vanguard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Vanguard Avenue offers parking.
Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Vanguard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have a pool?
No, 6721 Vanguard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6721 Vanguard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Vanguard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Vanguard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles