6672 Marietta Avenue

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath W/Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Single Family Home in Garden Grove
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in-person showings are currently paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided below. If you are interested in the property, please apply online through our website or contact us and we will send an application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule an in-person showing prior to signing a lease.
$200 Move in special, receive a $200 credit towards 1st months rent for approved tenants who sign lease for this property
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1450074?source=marketing
New carpet
New paint
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Beautiful Wood Floors
Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Central AC/Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener included
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.