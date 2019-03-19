All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 6672 Marietta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
6672 Marietta Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:26 AM

6672 Marietta Avenue

6672 Marietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6672 Marietta Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath W/Attached 2 Car Garage Single Story Single Family Home in Garden Grove

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in-person showings are currently paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided below. If you are interested in the property, please apply online through our website or contact us and we will send an application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule an in-person showing prior to signing a lease.

$200 Move in special, receive a $200 credit towards 1st months rent for approved tenants who sign lease for this property

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1450074?source=marketing

New carpet
New paint
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Beautiful Wood Floors
Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Central AC/Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. We accept all sources of income.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $41, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 Marietta Avenue have any available units?
6672 Marietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6672 Marietta Avenue have?
Some of 6672 Marietta Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 Marietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Marietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Marietta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6672 Marietta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6672 Marietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6672 Marietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 6672 Marietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Marietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Marietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 6672 Marietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6672 Marietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6672 Marietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Marietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6672 Marietta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles