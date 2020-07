Amenities

Iconic Victorian styled custom home available NOW for viewing! This charming home comes equipped with copper plumbing, built In hutch & cabinets, fireplace as well as multiple fruit bearing trees including Orange, Apple Guava and Avocado. Each bedroom has spacious walk In closets; rest easy concerning storage space. Long driveway can handle multiple cars or even an RV.Two car garage currently being used as a game room. Gardening included in rent so enjoy the harvest without the hassle.