Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13321 Heritage Way

13321 Heritage Way · No Longer Available
Location

13321 Heritage Way, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Baths in Garden Grove - Spread out over 1800sq ft. of living space, this well maintained, refreshed,
single family home has so much to offer. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it is located in a highly desirable area of Garden Grove. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the grand living room/ dining room area which offers plenty of space to sit and enjoy. The kitchen is open to the second living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Master bath offers separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Other perks include washer/dryer, 2 car garage and newer paint. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Good credit and income is required. Don't miss out, this property won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13321 Heritage Way have any available units?
13321 Heritage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13321 Heritage Way have?
Some of 13321 Heritage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13321 Heritage Way currently offering any rent specials?
13321 Heritage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13321 Heritage Way pet-friendly?
No, 13321 Heritage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13321 Heritage Way offer parking?
Yes, 13321 Heritage Way does offer parking.
Does 13321 Heritage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13321 Heritage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13321 Heritage Way have a pool?
No, 13321 Heritage Way does not have a pool.
Does 13321 Heritage Way have accessible units?
No, 13321 Heritage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13321 Heritage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13321 Heritage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
