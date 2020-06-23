13321 Heritage Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Baths in Garden Grove - Spread out over 1800sq ft. of living space, this well maintained, refreshed,

single family home has so much to offer. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it is located in a highly desirable area of Garden Grove. Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by the grand living room/ dining room area which offers plenty of space to sit and enjoy. The kitchen is open to the second living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Master bath offers separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Other perks include washer/dryer, 2 car garage and newer paint. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Good credit and income is required. Don't miss out, this property won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



