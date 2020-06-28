12872 Sungrove Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool fire pit

Great pool home in Garden Grove! Wood floors throughout and a lovely white galley kitchen.The laundry is inside and a bathroom close by for guests.There are 3 good size rooms plus a large bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.Step through the door into the peaceful,secluded back yard.The swimming pool is ready for summer entertainment and a fire pit close by will keep you warm in the evenings.This beautiful home is located in the lovely city of Garden Grove within walking distance of shopping.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Garden Grove Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application