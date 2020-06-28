All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12872 Sungrove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12872 Sungrove Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

12872 Sungrove Street

12872 Sungrove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12872 Sungrove Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great pool home in Garden Grove! Wood floors throughout and a lovely white galley kitchen.The laundry is inside and a bathroom close by for guests.There are 3 good size rooms plus a large bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom.Step through the door into the peaceful,secluded back yard.The swimming pool is ready for summer entertainment and a fire pit close by will keep you warm in the evenings.This beautiful home is located in the lovely city of Garden Grove within walking distance of shopping.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Garden Grove Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12872 Sungrove Street have any available units?
12872 Sungrove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12872 Sungrove Street have?
Some of 12872 Sungrove Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12872 Sungrove Street currently offering any rent specials?
12872 Sungrove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12872 Sungrove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12872 Sungrove Street is pet friendly.
Does 12872 Sungrove Street offer parking?
No, 12872 Sungrove Street does not offer parking.
Does 12872 Sungrove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12872 Sungrove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12872 Sungrove Street have a pool?
Yes, 12872 Sungrove Street has a pool.
Does 12872 Sungrove Street have accessible units?
No, 12872 Sungrove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12872 Sungrove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12872 Sungrove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles