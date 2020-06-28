12834 Palm Street, Unit 4

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Contemporary and Modern living at the Mosaic Walk of Garden Grove. This Leed certified home helps keep your utilities low with auto-shut off sensors, tankless water heater, dual glazed windows with low e-glass & water efficient toilets. This modern home features 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths. All bedrooms are on the top floor. Laundry room is also conveniently on the same floor as the bedrooms. Bedrooms have ceiling fan, walk in closet and carpet floors. Kitchen and living room are on the 2nd floor. Kitchen features modern and contemporary style granite counter top with white kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Spacious, bright and airy living room. Upgraded wood floor in kitchen and living room. Prewired for cable TV. Energy efficient design includes tankless water heater. Direct access from garage. Must see this desirable value! Superior location. The community includes association pool, spa, bbq area. Water and trash is included. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, and easy freeway access. This beautiful town home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Garden Grove Hospital.