All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12834 Palm Street, Unit 4
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

12834 Palm Street, Unit 4

12834 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12834 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Contemporary and Modern living at the Mosaic Walk of Garden Grove. This Leed certified home helps keep your utilities low with auto-shut off sensors, tankless water heater, dual glazed windows with low e-glass & water efficient toilets. This modern home features 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths. All bedrooms are on the top floor. Laundry room is also conveniently on the same floor as the bedrooms. Bedrooms have ceiling fan, walk in closet and carpet floors. Kitchen and living room are on the 2nd floor. Kitchen features modern and contemporary style granite counter top with white kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Spacious, bright and airy living room. Upgraded wood floor in kitchen and living room. Prewired for cable TV. Energy efficient design includes tankless water heater. Direct access from garage. Must see this desirable value! Superior location. The community includes association pool, spa, bbq area. Water and trash is included. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, and easy freeway access. This beautiful town home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Garden Grove Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have any available units?
12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have?
Some of 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12834 Palm Street, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles