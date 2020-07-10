All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
12802 LEMONWOOD LN
12802 LEMONWOOD LN

12802 Lemonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12802 Lemonwood Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Garden Grove house 2beds/1bath $1,900/ month - Property Id: 292833

Garden Grove 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath house is located at the corner or Garden Grove/ New Hope, it is 1 block away Euclid where u can go to Dalat supermarket, Home Depo, Mc Donnald, Starbuct coffe. It is also 1 block away Garden Grove/ Harbor where School First, Carl Jr, restaurants, Ross, Burlington, Bank of America, Wells fargo bank located. It is 5 minutes to freeway 22. U will love my back house with the alley access to the private 2 huge bedrooms with 1 bath. My house is surrounding by the safe, quiet and good long time home owner. The house has central AC + new paint and 1 month shutter. Please text me with your name, when u want to move in, how many members will be in ur family to get a faster response. Usually my available showing time is 7 pm Monday, Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 6 pm. Saturday: 5 pm. Sunday: 12 pm. If that is not working for u then we will arrange during the conversation. No housing or pet is accepted. U will share the utilities charges.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292833
Property Id 292833

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have any available units?
12802 LEMONWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have?
Some of 12802 LEMONWOOD LN's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 LEMONWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
12802 LEMONWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 LEMONWOOD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN is pet friendly.
Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN offer parking?
No, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN does not offer parking.
Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 LEMONWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 LEMONWOOD LN does not have units with dishwashers.

