12802 LEMONWOOD LN

Garden Grove 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath house is located at the corner or Garden Grove/ New Hope, it is 1 block away Euclid where u can go to Dalat supermarket, Home Depo, Mc Donnald, Starbuct coffe. It is also 1 block away Garden Grove/ Harbor where School First, Carl Jr, restaurants, Ross, Burlington, Bank of America, Wells fargo bank located. It is 5 minutes to freeway 22. U will love my back house with the alley access to the private 2 huge bedrooms with 1 bath. My house is surrounding by the safe, quiet and good long time home owner. The house has central AC + new paint and 1 month shutter. Please text me with your name, when u want to move in, how many members will be in ur family to get a faster response. Usually my available showing time is 7 pm Monday, Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 6 pm. Saturday: 5 pm. Sunday: 12 pm. If that is not working for u then we will arrange during the conversation. No housing or pet is accepted. U will share the utilities charges.

No Pets Allowed



