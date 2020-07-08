All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

12692 Woodland Lane

12692 Woodland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12692 Woodland Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12692 Woodland Lane Available 12/06/19 Updated Single Family Home Located in Peaceful Neighborhood. Huge Lot. Must see! - Lovely single family home with an open and bright floor plan. Located on a quiet and peaceful street. Newly remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, baseboards, paint, roof and refinished hardwood floors. Separate laundry room off the kitchen with full size washer/dryer hookups. Extra large backyard with lots of grass. 2 car garage with a long driveway and plenty of street parking. Central heating(forced air) and cozy fireplace. Great home with lots of outdoor space on a good size lot(8,300 sq.ft). Perfect for a young family. No pets please.
*Could possibly be ready before Dec. 1st if earlier move in is needed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12692 Woodland Lane have any available units?
12692 Woodland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12692 Woodland Lane have?
Some of 12692 Woodland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12692 Woodland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12692 Woodland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12692 Woodland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12692 Woodland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12692 Woodland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12692 Woodland Lane offers parking.
Does 12692 Woodland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12692 Woodland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12692 Woodland Lane have a pool?
No, 12692 Woodland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12692 Woodland Lane have accessible units?
No, 12692 Woodland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12692 Woodland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12692 Woodland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

