Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

12692 Woodland Lane Available 12/06/19 Updated Single Family Home Located in Peaceful Neighborhood. Huge Lot. Must see! - Lovely single family home with an open and bright floor plan. Located on a quiet and peaceful street. Newly remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, lighting, baseboards, paint, roof and refinished hardwood floors. Separate laundry room off the kitchen with full size washer/dryer hookups. Extra large backyard with lots of grass. 2 car garage with a long driveway and plenty of street parking. Central heating(forced air) and cozy fireplace. Great home with lots of outdoor space on a good size lot(8,300 sq.ft). Perfect for a young family. No pets please.

*Could possibly be ready before Dec. 1st if earlier move in is needed



No Pets Allowed



