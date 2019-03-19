All apartments in Garden Grove
12612 Jerome Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

12612 Jerome Lane

12612 Jerome Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Jerome Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is a great property to be able to rent. You do not want to miss the opportunity to live in an updated and newly remodeled home. It is freshly painted inside and out. Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, All new plumbing and electrical fixtures and recessed lighting. Kitchen with large island with open floor plan. Fireplace in Living Room. Newly remodeled baths with spa showers, New custom flooring throughout. Large Lot with new front lawn. Central Heat and AC. All New Windows throughout. Inside laundry. 2 Car Garage, Additional Parking and Fruit Trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Jerome Lane have any available units?
12612 Jerome Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 Jerome Lane have?
Some of 12612 Jerome Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Jerome Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Jerome Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Jerome Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12612 Jerome Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12612 Jerome Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Jerome Lane offers parking.
Does 12612 Jerome Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 Jerome Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Jerome Lane have a pool?
No, 12612 Jerome Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12612 Jerome Lane have accessible units?
No, 12612 Jerome Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Jerome Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12612 Jerome Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

