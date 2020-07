Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 BD 2 BA SFR in Garden Grove - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom single story home in the city of Garden Grove. Spacious bedrooms with plentiful closet space, upgraded quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, cozy fireplace in the living room, kitchen equipped with gas stove & dishwasher, W/D hookups inside laundry area, 2 car attached garage, and a big backyard with lots of room for entertaining.



Gardening service included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663781)