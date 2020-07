Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Updated one-bedroom condo with no carpeting. New LVT throughout. Blinds throughout. Spacious living room, large bedroom with ceiling fan and large master closet. Tranquil community with ponds and waterfalls. A quiet and welcoming escape. Large 2-car detached garage with extra storage, laundry hookups located in the patio closet, gated community with pool and spa. Great location!