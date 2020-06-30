All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

12302 Betty Lane

12302 Betty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12302 Betty Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garden Grove Ranch-Style Home - This large well cared for ranch-style home includes: Formal living room, den w/fireplace, three bedrooms, two baths, fresh custom paint, refinished original hardwood floors, built-ins, upgraded fixtures through out, central air/forced heat, dishwasher, oven, stove, large garage w/washer dryer hook-ups and well landscaped backyard with fruit trees.

Home schools are Stanley Elementary (.3 mile from home), Ralston Intermediate School (1 mile from home), and Garden Grove High School (.6 mile from home).

$2995.00
$3000.00

One year lease required.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Landlord pays for weekly gardening service.

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com after viewing the property. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable stable income and good rental history. Co-signers are not accepted. Landlord is open to pets w/ an additional deposit.

To view this property please text or call LV Brokerage at 562-206-3426.

(RLNE5479248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

