12302 Betty Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Garden Grove Ranch-Style Home - This large well cared for ranch-style home includes: Formal living room, den w/fireplace, three bedrooms, two baths, fresh custom paint, refinished original hardwood floors, built-ins, upgraded fixtures through out, central air/forced heat, dishwasher, oven, stove, large garage w/washer dryer hook-ups and well landscaped backyard with fruit trees.



Home schools are Stanley Elementary (.3 mile from home), Ralston Intermediate School (1 mile from home), and Garden Grove High School (.6 mile from home).



$2995.00

$3000.00



One year lease required.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Landlord pays for weekly gardening service.



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com after viewing the property. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable stable income and good rental history. Co-signers are not accepted. Landlord is open to pets w/ an additional deposit.



To view this property please text or call LV Brokerage at 562-206-3426.



(RLNE5479248)